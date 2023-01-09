Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation

There were no reported injuries sustained from the fire, and everyone in the building got out safely.

AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated.

The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday.

The Auburn Police Department arrived at the scene first, when officers discovered flames showing at the front of the building, according to the release. Officers also received a report that one person was missing from the second floor of the building.

Auburn fire units from the South Main Street station arrived at the scene minutes later, also discovering fire at the front of the building and near the basement area, the release stated.

"Auburn Fire units quickly made entry and found the location of the fire in the basement and extinguished it," the release wrote.

The building was searched, everyone got out safely, and the building's damage from the fire affected a small area of the basement and one first-floor apartment, according to Monday's release.

"Since the damage sustained was in an area of the building utilities the tenants were relocated until repairs can be made," the release said. "There were no injuries to tenants or responding units, and all tenants either found alternative shelter or were assisted by the Red Cross."

The Lewiston Fire Department, Central Maine Power, and Auburn City Electrician assisted the Auburn Fire Department at the scene.

An investigator with the Auburn Fire Department is investigating the incident.