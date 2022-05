UPDATE: The woman was located unharmed early Wednesday evening, police said.

AUBURN, Maine — UPDATE: Auburn police said early Wednesday evening that Alissa Cunningham had been located unharmed.

Auburn police seek information about a woman with intellectual disabilities who walked away from her home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Alissa Cunningham was last seen in the area of Payne-Simard Park in Lewiston, Auburn police said in a Facebook post.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to call the Lewiston/Auburn Communications Center at 207-784-7331 or 911.