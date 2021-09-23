Auburn motorcyclist charged after hitting pedestrian

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash near 860 South Witham Road in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn motorcyclist faces charges Thursday night after hitting a man who now faces life-threatening injuries.

Mason Perez, 27, of Auburn was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. when he hit Tyrone Fulgham, 52, also of Auburn, on a hill near 860 South Witham Road.

Fulgham was running at the time of the crash. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

Perez was not seriously injured in the crash but has been charged with Failure to Provide Evidence of Insurance, a traffic infraction; and Operating Without a License. Perez did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, police say.

Although contributing factors to the crash have not yet been determined, a witness did report to police that the motorcycle driven by Perez was speeding at the time of the crash.