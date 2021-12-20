Man seriously injured in Auburn explosion caused by butane being used to extract THC from marijuana, officials say

The Office of the State Fire Marshal's investigation is ongoing and the results will be forwarded to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s office for review.

AUBURN, Maine — A house explosion in Auburn on Sunday left a 35-year-old man with serious burns and other injuries. Officials said it was caused by butane being used to extract THC from marijuana.

According to a release from Auburn police, the explosion happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 53 Broadview Ave.

The man who was injured is expected to survive, police said. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Officials have not released his name.

According to police, a 71-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl were also in the home at the time of the explosion, but they were not injured.

The Auburn Fire Department was able to put out the fire, which was minimal, according to police. However, the explosion caused extensive structural damage to the home, rendering it unliveable, police said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal's investigation is ongoing and the results will be forwarded to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s office for review, according to police.