AUBURN, Maine — An elementary bus with approximately 20 students was hit from behind Thursday afternoon.

Auburn School Department Superintendent Katy Grondin says bus 11 was dropping kids off on West Auburn Road when it was hit around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Grondin says all the students were evaluated along with the bus driver and none were injured.

The bus resumed its route and continued dropping children off as normal.

No word yet if the driver of the car is injured.

This story will be updated.