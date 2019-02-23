AUBURN, Maine — The city of Auburn celebrated its 150-year anniversary with cake all over town.

Auburn was founded on Feb. 22, 1869. Mayor Jason Levesque led an official ceremony Friday at city hall to mark the anniversary.

"It's a time to pause and say, 'I live in a great city,'" Levesque told NEWS CENTER Maine. "You put Auburn up against any city in New England -- we have so much going for us."

Levesque wants people in and outside of Auburn to realize that the city is growing and prosperous.

"I hope the people, all 23,472 residents now -- we had a birth this morning -- can step back and say, 'This is a great place to live. I'm glad I'm here.'"

Auburn will be hosting events throughout the year to celebrate the special landmark.