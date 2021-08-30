'Cuts for Class' | Auburn barbershop gives free haircuts to students for new school year

Crow's Nest Barbershop told NEWS CENTER Maine 106 kids took advantage of the "Cuts for Class" program.

AUBURN, Maine — Between supplies and new clothes, going back to school can be an expensive time for families. On Monday, an Auburn barbershop offered some relief to parents to help get kids ready for picture day.

The Crow's Nest Barbershop offered free haircuts for students age 18 and under. Hot Radio Maine and Dirigo Federal Credit Union helped to put on the event, which was called "Cuts for Class."

Families who came said they were grateful for the free cuts.

"It's so great for the community," said Samantha Potvin, whose sons got haircuts. "It's really hard for parents going back to school to get all the stuff done, so for them to offer free haircuts is amazing."

Crow's Nest told NEWS CENTER Maine 106 kids took advantage of the "Cuts for Class" program.

"This was just our unique way of helping out," said Hot Maine Radio host Ryan Deelon. "You got to have a fresh outfit on the first day of school, you got to have a fresh cut to go with it."