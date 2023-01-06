x
Lewiston Auburn

Another body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston

It's the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday.

It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St

Officials said the deaths are not considered suspicious. While they couldn't confirm the cause of death in either investigation, they issued a reminder that street drugs have been markedly more dangerous lately.

There is no danger to the public, according to Lewiston police.

