Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival takes to the skies

LEWISTON, Maine — This weekend, members of the public can put their eyes to the sky to see magnificent hot air balloons floating about in Lewiston and Auburn.

From Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, the 28th Great Falls Balloon Festival launches along the Androscoggin River.

According to the festival's website, its Board of Directors announced the festival theme for 2022: "Returning from the Wild!"

Accompanying this year's theme will be a lion-shaped special hot air balloon named “Simba the Lion” and a sloth-shaped special hot air balloon named “Tico the Sloth," the website says.

The festival's mission is to "provide fundraising opportunities for local non-profit organizations and promote the Lewiston/Auburn area as a visitor destination," the website states.

According to the website, the following activities can be expected at the festival this year:

Balloon launches

Live entertainment

Fireworks

A moon glow

A parade

Pancake breakfasts

A carnival

Fair food

Craft and trade booths

Much more!

Balloon launches are scheduled for 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day of the festival, according to the website. The special-shaped hot air balloons will only be launched during the morning launches.

"At our evening launches, the special shape balloons will inflate and stay at the field to glow for the crowd," the website says.

Members of the public can attend the Great Falls Balloon Festival at the following two locations:

Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. (This is the main launch site).

Festival Plaza in Auburn.

For more information about the 28th Great Falls Balloon Festival, click here.