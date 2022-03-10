BB gun confiscated at a Lewiston school

The BB gun was discovered by a bus driver.

LEWISTON, Maine — The superintendent of Lewiston schools announced on Twitter Monday the confiscation of a BB gun at the Lewiston middle school.

Jake Langlais said in the tweet, "LMS Admin and the SRO were able to identify and isolate things immediately and have taken the airsoft gun. We wanted to assure you the information moved quickly and that it has been resolved."

The tweet was posted at 8:32 a.m.

Langlais said the student was a female who attended the middle school.

The superintendent revealed that it was a bus driver who notified officials after seeing the gun drop to the ground. Langlais said the bus driver knew it wasn't a real gun from the sound of the impact, and knowing that was really helpful.

The resource officer and the assistant principal confronted the student and confiscated the BB gun.

Langlais said the student is suspended, and the severity of the suspension will depend upon what the investigation reveals.

It was just last month that another gun incident occurred in the Lewison school district. A student unknowingly brought a gun that belonged to a parent in his backpack to Connors Elementary School.

When asked about having two gun incidents within a short period, Superintendent Langlais responded, "Anytime we hear the word gun in school, it causes a lot of things to go on. We want to keep everybody safe."

