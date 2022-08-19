AG: Officers in Lewiston, Augusta shootings 'acted in self-defense'

The Maine Attorney General's Office released two reports on Friday detailing the separate shootings involving the use of deadly force by officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — Officers in separate shootings in Lewiston and Augusta were deemed to have "acted in self-defense," according to reports from the Office of the Maine Attorney General released on Friday.

One of the reports addresses a shooting in Lewiston on Nov. 18, 2020. It details a legal review of the incident, which involved the use of deadly force by Cpl. Jeremy Somma. The report states Somma fired at Joshua Boyd, 28, who was not injured in an exchange of gunfire.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General determined when Somma fired at Boyd, he "reasonably believed that Mr. Boyd was shooting at him." The report concludes Somma acted in self-defense.

Read the full report below.

The other report details a legal review of an incident that took place on Nov. 24, 2019, in Augusta. The incident involved the use of deadly force by Officer Sabastian Guptill.

Authorities say Guptill shot Robert Farrington, then 27, during an "armed encounter at Mr. Farrington's residence in Augusta." Farrington was injured.

"Officer Guptill identified himself as 'Augusta Police' and gave a command for Mr. Farrington to drop the handgun. When Officer Guptill saw Mr. Farrington raise the handgun in his direction, it was reasonable for Officer Guptill to believe that Mr. Farrington was about to use unlawful deadly force against him and that it was necessary to use deadly force to protect himself from serious bodily injury or death," the report states.

It went on to conclude Guptill acted in self-defense. Read the full report below.