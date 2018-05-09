LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Authorities arrested six people in the Lewiston-Auburn area Monday and Tuesday on drug-related and weapon charges, Lewiston police announced Wednesday.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said the arrests varied in unrelated origin, from a search warrant and weapons complaint to warrant apprehension and a simple disturbance call.

Misty Deschaine, 37, of Lewiston, was arrested Monday. She was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine, class B). Her bail was set at $1,500 cash.

The other five were taken into custody and charged Tuesday.

Sabree Lamar Branch, 27, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his Lewiston home on Lincoln Street. Police said the search of Branch's residence found 10 grams of cocaine, a stolen handgun, an extended handgun magazine, evidence of drug trafficking and more than $1,200 in cash.

Branch was charged with three counts: aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine, class A); unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (class C); and possession of a stolen firearm (class B). His bail was set at $75,000 cash.

Akasmine Jabriell Murchison, 30, of Auburn, was arrested on an outstanding, previously issued warrant charging three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Elisha Felix Rios, 18, of Lewiston, was located by patrol officers responding to a weapons complaint, police said. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and receiving stolen property – a stolen handgun. Bail was set at $15,000 cash.

Kevin A. Roberts, 31, of Lewiston was arrested on an outstanding, previously issued warrant of arrest charging unpaid fines/fees for a previous MDEA drug trafficking charge. He met bail; the amount of which was not disclosed by police.

Whali Henry, 27, a transient, was arrested on a probation hold. He was currently on probation for a previous drug conviction. Police did not say whether a bail was set or Henry was released.

Lewiston police were assisted by city patrol, MDEA detectives and agents, the ATF, the FBI and the department's Selective Enforcement Team.

© NEWS CENTER Maine