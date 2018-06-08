LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking led by Lewiston police resulted in several arrests over the weekend, the department announced Monday.

Lewiston Police Department Lt. David St. Pierre said five people were charged, and that other non-drug arrests were also made. Investigating officers and agents seized 21 grams of heroin and 23 grams of cocaine, valued at about $9,000, and $1,200 in suspected drug proceeds.

The following were arrested by officers and agents: Albert "Sadeek" D. Robertson, 49, and Melody Sloane, 27, of Lewiston; Johnny "Dutch" Walker, 37, and Autumn Jade Johnson, 20, of Rochester, New York; and Dashane Seamster, 23, of Greene.

"Sadeek" Robertson was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine); trafficking in prison contraband (cocaine); unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine); and a pre-existing warrant for unpaid fines and fees, stemming from a previous conviction in December 2003 for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

"Dutch" Walker, a known "Bloods" gang member, according to police, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin, class A); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (cocaine, class B); illegal importation of scheduled drugs (heroin, class A); and illegal importation of scheduled drugs (cocaine, class B). He was previously convicted in New York in August 2006 for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Johnson was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin, class A); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin, class B); and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (heroin and cocaine, class C).

Sloane, who was never physically arrested, according to police, was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine, class D). Seamster was charged with failure to submit to arrest or detention (class E) and criminal trespass (class D).

Bail was set at $50,000 cash for Johnson, $25,000 cash for Walker, $10,000 cash for Robertson and $250 cash for Seamster, who made bail before police released information about their investigation.

St. Pierre credited combined work from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA), federal DEA, FBI safe streets agents, Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Corrections, as well keen observations from patrol officers, that ultimately led to the criminal charges.

St. Pierre said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.

