21-year-old worker dies after excavator overturns on job site in Auburn

According to police, the workers were installing an in-ground pool at the Auburn home when an excavator overturned, trapping the man under the boom

AUBURN, Maine — A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning at a job site in Auburn after an excavator overturned, trapping him underneath, the Auburn Police Department said in a release.

Police said officers and Auburn Fire/Rescue responded to a home on Danbury Drive around 11:20 a.m. for a reported construction incident. It was reported that a man working for Prestige Pools had been trapped under an excavator.

Police and rescue personnel responded and found the man unconscious with his coworkers attempting CPR. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death is being investigated as a workplace fatality, and police say the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) will also be investigating.

Ted Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for OSHA, told NEWS CENTER Maine OSHA has opened an inspection of Prestige Pools after the Auburn Police Department being notified OSHA of the workplace fatality.