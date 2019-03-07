AUBURN, Maine — Two men from Mexico were arrested last Thursday in Maine by U.S. Border Patrol agents and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents responded to "information provided by a concerned citizen" in Auburn and found that both men were illegally present in the country.

Both were taken to CBP's Rangeley Station and interviewed.

CBP said one man entered the U.S. illegally through Laredo, Texas, earlier this year, and previously held a valid non-immigrant visa that expired in 2018.

The other, it said, was lawfully admitted to the U.S. in 2012 with a valid Border Crosser Card. BCC's are described as being primarily issued along the southern border to allow aliens to enter the U.S. for short periods for purposes such as shopping. They're required to stay within 25 miles of the border.

"This case highlights the level of cooperation we receive from the public," Maine USBP Chief Jason D. Owens said in a statement. "We have limited resources and cannot be everywhere at once. Getting calls from the public is essential to helping us make local communities safer."

CBP said both men were placed into removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of ICE's Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.