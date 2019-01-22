LEWISTON, Maine — Two people currently or under the age of 18 years old were charged with animal cruelty Tuesday by Lewiston police after video of a dog seemingly being whipped by at least one person was widely circulated on social media.

Video of the incident was first captured on Instagram Stories then screen recorded by someone and posted on social media. At least one recording of the video was shared Sunday morning on Facebook. Based on timestamps, the incident likely happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre called the video "very concerning" in a release issued Tuesday afternoon, writing that it was brought to the attention of the department Sunday. He thanked the public for notifying police.

Curtis Teague, 18, of Lewiston, and a second juvenile whose name was withheld due to age were both charged with cruelty to animals.

Police located the dog in question Tuesday, Lt. St. Pierre said. It was taken to a local veterinarian, treated, evaluated and released.

Neither of the two charged were the dog's owner.

St. Pierre said the owner was cooperative in the investigation and investigators do not believe the person had complicity with the offense.

The dog was returned to its owner, St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said there was no indication the dog suffered injuries or was possibly even struck, but based on the crime's statute and evidence of the suspects' apparent actions the charges remained warranted.

The incident remained under investigation.