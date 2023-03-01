x
10-year-old snowmobiler struck by vehicle in Lewiston

The boy was crossing Lisbon Street in Lewiston when he was struck by a vehicle while operating a snowmobile Tuesday night.
LEWISTON, Maine — A 10-year-old boy was operating an older model snowmobile Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle.

The boy was crossing Lisbon Street in Lewiston when he was struck, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

St. Laurent said the driver of the vehicle came across the boy on the road, slowed down, and did everything he could to avoid hitting the boy, but the incident was reportedly unavoidable.

The 10-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with "minor injuries."

"He was very, very lucky," St. Laurent said.

St. Laurent added that it's likely the boy will be found at fault for the crash and that Maine Game Wardens will ultimately determine fault and any related repercussions.

No additional information has been released.

