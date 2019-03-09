LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man accused of shooting another man three times over the holiday weekend has been charged by police from his hospital bed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Noor Ali Hussien, police said Tuesday. He faces two charges – elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm – and remained hospitalized pending an initial court appearance.

The 24-year-old was allegedly involved in an altercation Sunday afternoon on Lisbon Street that ended in him being stabbed and another man, identified Tuesday by police as Jarious Teofilo of Lewiston, being shot multiple times.

Police said Hussein and Teofilo knew each other. They said one of the two is the current boyfriend to a local woman, with which the other had previously been involved in a relationship. It was not revealed which of the two was the current boyfriend, but police did say it was not a random act of violence.

Teofilo, 25, remained hospitalized Tuesday. His condition was deemed critical Sunday with three gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and legs.

Hussein, who was seriously stabbed, was expected to recover.

The department's investigation was still ongoing Tuesday. Further charges weren't ruled out, and no additional suspects were being sought.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Lewiston Police Department Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001 x 3316.