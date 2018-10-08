BRIDGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It's an all too familiar scene in Bridgton as town officials announce yet another beach closure because of unsafe water.

On Friday, Aug. 10, the town closed Highland Lake Beach after water there tested above acceptable levels of e.coli. This is the second time in less than two weeks that the beach has been closed, it closed on July 31 because of e.coli.

Woods Pond Beach in Bridgton was closed in early July after at least 18 people got sick after swimming in the water.

Town officials said the Highland Lake Beach will remain open for picnicking and boating but will be closed to swimmers. The water is expected to be tested again next week.

