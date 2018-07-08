PORTLAND (AP) — An attorney says Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration will release more than $1 million in public campaign funding that the governor held up by refusing to sign routine financial orders.

Maine Citizens for Clean Elections attorney John Brautigam said the administration agreed to do so Monday. A superior court judge ruled on Aug. 2 that the state should release budgeted public funds to qualifying candidates, even if the governor hasn't given his approval.

Seven candidates in the Maine Clean Election program sued because the governor refused to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.

Attorneys for LePage argued the governor has discretion to sign financial orders.

The LePage administration didn't immediately respond Tuesday to request for comment.

© NEWS CENTER Maine