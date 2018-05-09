AUGUSTA ( NEWS CENTER Maine) — Governor Paul LePage says he has asked the Federal government to reject Maine’s proposal to expand Medicaid health coverage because “I can’t spend money we don’t have”.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, it was announced the state has complied with a Maine Supreme Court decision and filed the State Plan Amendment request with the federal agency that oversees the Medicaid program.

Filing that plan is the first required step for expanding Medicaid to an estimated 70,000 Mainers, as mandated by voters in last year’s referendum.

That plan was supposed to be submitted April 3, but the Governor refused to do so, saying the Legislature had not appropriated the money to pay the state share of the cost, estimated at roughly $30 million the first year.

Supporters took the Governor to court over the issue.

A Superior Court judge ruled in favor of supporters, and the LePage Administration appealed. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court for more work, but also ordered the state file the plan, even though other issues in the case are still being debated.

LePage sent the federal agency a letter, basically stating he was forced to file the plan and asked that it be rejected because there has been no specific funding passed by the Legislature.

Lawmakers actually did pass a funding package for Medicaid expansion, but the Governor said it was not sustainable and vetoed it.

