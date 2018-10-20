AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Last week Governor LePage spent time working on trade relationships with leaders in Iceland and Greenland, and meeting with Mainers who attended the Arctic Assembly in Reykjavik.

The goal is to use the Maine's shipping connections in Iceland to bring more business to Maine and create jobs.

Businesses like (AIM-skip) Eimskip and Mainers like Jon Nass- -- the head of the Maine Port Authority -- traveled to Iceland for the largest global assembly on the Arctic.

The #MaineInTheArctic delegation has attended valuable sessions at the @ArcticAssembly this week. We're bringing back new relationships & opportunities for trade & educational exchanges. Our geography's always connected us to this region, now we're leveraging it. #ArcticCircle pic.twitter.com/CGydh0Uzz8 — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) October 20, 2018

Governor LePage called the sessions at the Arctic Assembly "valuable" and says they are bringing back new relationships and opportunities for trade and educational exchanges.

