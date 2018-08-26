AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Governor Paul LePage is resting comfortably at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after visiting with family in New Brunswick on Saturday.

After feeling discomfort on Saturday, the Governor went to a hospital in New Brunswick. He was accompanied by First Lady Ann LePage. After a thorough examination, the Governor was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle. The Governor was in good spirits while in the ambulance. The Governor was then transported to EMMC in Bangor, arriving around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Governor LePage's doctors say that he is very strong and healthy, but are keeping him in the hospital overnight for observation. The Governor is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

