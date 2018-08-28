WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Governor Paul LePage has joined a group of 15 states urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that companies should be allowed to fire workers based on their sexual orientation and gender identity without violating federal workplace discrimination law.

LePage signed on to the initiative along with two other GOP governors, Matthew Bevin of Kentucky and Phil Bryant of Mississippi, and 13 Republican Attorneys General.

The group filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court decision against a Michigan funeral home that fired a transgender worker.

In that case, the worker had informed a supervisor that the worker was transitioning to becoming a woman.

Maine is one of 20 states along with Washington, D.C., with laws that directly ban employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

© NEWS CENTER Maine