Leeds hunter shoots a person; wardens, state police investigating, officials say

LEEDS, Maine — A turkey hunter shot and injured a woman in the woods near the end of Walton’s Way in Leeds Monday afternoon.

According to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti, the report came in around 3:00 p.m. Latti said the hunter called 911 and tried to help the victim until crews arrived.

The woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Wardens K9s, state police, and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.

