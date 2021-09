The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

LEEDS, Maine — A turkey hunter shot and injured a woman in the woods near the end of Walton’s Way in Leeds Monday afternoon.

According to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti, the report came in around 3:00 p.m. Latti said the hunter called 911 and tried to help the victim until crews arrived.

Wardens, K9s, state police, and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.