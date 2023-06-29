Lebanon town employee dies in apparent workplace accident

The incident reportedly took place June 15 at the corner of Shapleigh and Sage roads, and the person died June 25, town officials said.

LEBANON, Maine — A Lebanon town employee has died after being injured during an apparent workplace accident on June 15.

Town officials issued a news release Thursday, June 29, expressing sympathy to the friends and family of the worker, whose name was not released.

The incident reportedly took place at the corner of Shapleigh and Sage roads, the release indicated.

The individual was brought by Lebanon Fire and EMS to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, and the town reported that the person died on Sunday, June 25.

"The Lebanon town staff and selectboard offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who died," the release stated. "This is a tragic event for everyone involved and for our community."

The incident is under investigation by the Maine Department of Labor.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

David Goodwin, according to social media posts, was the man. Posts say he was a father, fiancee and friend to many.



I reached out to the DOL to find out what they’re investigating. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/UYVwM2rm63 — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) June 29, 2023