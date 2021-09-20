Leader of 'Rise of the Moors' says Massachusetts infringed on their right to 'protect' Maine

Jahmal Latimer and 10 others were part of the militia group that was arrested after a 9-hour standoff on I-95 back in July.

BOSTON — The leader of the militia group 'Rise of the Moors' claims their Second Amendment Rights were violated.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court last week, Jahmal Latimer claimed the State of Massachusetts infringed on the group's right to "protect Maine from foreign invasion."

Latimer did not cite any specific threats in his hand-written 11-page statement, but claimed militias can travel and respond to threats like foreign invasion or domestic terrorism.

Latimer and 10 others were part of the Rise of the Moors group that was arrested over the Fourth of July weekend after a 9-hour standoff on I-95 in Massachusetts.

None of the men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were heavily armed with long guns and pistols, had a license to carry firearms in the state.

They told police they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training" on land in the Bangor area.