LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine lead abatement program has cleared its 500th housing unit of lead since the program launched in 2009.

Lewiston officials announced meeting the milestone Monday. Travis Mills, manager for the Lewiston-Auburn Lead Abatement Program, says they are removing lead paint from about 80 housing units each year.

The program helps landlords remove lead paint from older buildings before they're compelled to by law.

Lewiston and Auburn have the highest rate of childhood lead poisoning in the state, and state records show 325 children age 3 or younger suffered from exposure between 2012 and 2016.

Mills says there are still about 9,000 units built before 1978 that likely have lead paint.

He says the program hopes to clear an additional 220 units by January 2021.

