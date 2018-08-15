PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Lawyers filed an amendment to a class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Central Maine Power customers who say they were overcharged. This, following the class action that was filed last month, seeking to recover $500 million for customers who saw their bills double or triple.

The new complaint accuses CMP of training its service personnel to tell customers the power company did nothing wrong.

RELATED ► New class action to accuse CMP of fraud, attorney says

On Monday, CMP issued its first public apology to customers in a video featuring CEO Doug Herling.

RELATED ► CMP offers first apology after thousands of complaints, amid state investigation

Herling said the 120-year-old company is working to gain back Mainers' trust by expanding its customer service team and making technology upgrades.

Ratepayers like Judith Hopkins say they're not buying the apology.

"Their apology is pathetic. Absolutely pathetic," says Judith Hopkins of the Facebook group, "CMP Ratepayers Unite." "They should have offered something. If they really cared they would offer. But people get more shut off notices. So, that's the way I feel."

A Central Maine Power spokesperson responded to the accusation of fraud with the following statement:

CMP vehemently denies any allegations of fraud. The notion that CMP employees would knowingly and intentionally lie to our customers for financial gain is a serious matter and should not be lightly dismissed. The timing of this is no less peculiar than the original complaint filed last month. It seems more like a stunt to attract attention than anything else. The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) continues its investigation and has yet to issue its findings and recommendations. Under Maine law, the PUC is the body specifically charged with ensuring fair, accurate electric bills for all customers.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission continues its investigation into the billing and customer service practices of the power company, as well as CMP's return on equity.

RELATED ► Regulators okay new CMP investigation

It could take up to 90 days for the court to approve the class action.

© NEWS CENTER Maine