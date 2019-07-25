LEWISTON, Maine — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a Maine city and school district that were filed by the father of a teenager who drowned on a field trip.

Thirteen-year-old seventh grader Rayan Issa, of Lewiston, drowned during the trip to Range Pond State Park in Poland last June. His father, Ali Abdisamad, argued failure to follow city protocols and standard procedures amounted to a violation of constitutional rights.

The Portland Press Herald reports a lawyer for Abdisamad says the judge's dismissal of the charges was "very disappointing" for the family.

Attorneys for Lewiston described Rayan's death as a tragedy and said the judge's ruling was fair. An attorney for the school system declined to comment.

The same judge dismissed claims against the state in the case in June.