Richard Sigman, 47, was previously arrested in connection with her death.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The mother of a University of West Georgia rising freshman, who was shot to death back in July of 2022, is filing a lawsuit against the gunman along with several bars in Carrollton.

Anna Jones, 18, was killed last summer when a man shot in the direction of the parked car she was sitting in. The teen had just graduated from Mount Zion High School in Carrollton, Georgia. She was due to start college at the University of West Georgia in the fall.

47-year-old Richard Sigman was arrested in connection with her death. According to Carrollton Police, Sigman got into an argument at Leopoldo's Pizza in Adamson Square. Police said security asked him to leave and he made his way to a nearby parking deck.

Sigman then started shooting in the area and struck Jones who was sitting in a parked vehicle, authorities said. Friends quickly drove her to the hospital where she died.

The new lawsuit claims “Sigman was a belligerent drunk who liked to pick fights with others” and claims bar staff failed to take reasonable measures to address him despite knowing he was “armed, dangerous, agitated and intoxicated.”

In a statement, Anna’s mother, Jessica Maxwell said, “An 18-year-old girl who just graduated high school lost her life because of one drunken man and one irresponsible establishment.”

Sigman was previously a professor at the University of West Georgia where Jones was due to begin classes in the fall. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and murder charges.