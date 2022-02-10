Lawsuit accusing AVANGRID of bid-rigging and racketeering 'voluntary dismissed' in court

CMP's parent company was sued in December by Security Limits Inc. In a release, AVANGRID announced it will still pursue its defamation lawsuit against the company.

MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power's parent company AVANGRID, and AVANGRID's parent company Iberdrola, announced Thursday the lawsuit filed against the companies last December has been "voluntarily dismissed" in court.

In a release, AVANGRID said the cybersecurity company Security Limits Inc. and its chief executive officer, Paolo Silva, dismissed the suit accusing AVANGRID of bid-rigging and racketeering.

The 72-page federal court complaint accused Iberdrola executives of spending millions of dollars on data equipment that allegedly sat untouched in Maine and New York warehouses.

Since those documents were filed in December, AVANGRID and Iberdrola denied the allegations brought forth by Silva.

“Critics of AVANGRID seized on these unverified allegations in a rush to judgment, disregarding AVANGRID’s well-documented and independently-recognized compliance and ethics culture, system and practices,"

AVANGRID President and Deputy CEO Robert Kump said in the release.

After the lawsuit was filed against AVANGRID in New York, the company filed its own defamation lawsuit against Silva and Security Limits Inc. That legal process remains ongoing in New Mexico state court, according to the release.

The company claims in court documents that Silva is a "disgruntled" former subcontractor and was attempting to extort AVANGRID for "work opportunities."

The release added there was no settlement between the two sides.