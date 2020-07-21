Lawn fungus threatens yards across New England

A doctor from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension says the lack of rain in June caused many lawns to become weak and diseased.

MAINE, USA — Some people across New England have noticed that their lawns are dying and turning black.

Dr. Alicyn Smart from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension says it is caused by a fungal disease that infects lawns that are stressed.

Dr. Smart says the lack of rain in June caused many lawns that were not watered to become weak which allowed the fungus to grow.

She says this is not something we commonly see here in Maine and her department has been getting a lot of questions about it.

Dr. Smart says a healthy lawn will not struggle with this disease, so if we go through another dry period, you might consider watering your lawn.

If you do have areas that are black and dead, Dr. Smart says they will need to be seeded when the weather cools down.