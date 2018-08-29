AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Members of the Government Oversight Committee are formalizing their request for Governor Paul LePage to apologize for "unacceptable" behavior after he called a fellow Republican lawmaker "the most repugnant human" and stormed away from legislators.

At a meeting on Aug. 20, lawmakers were investigating whether LePage's administration retaliated against mill owners.

Maine Oversight Committee Letter to Governor Paul LePage by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

A bipartisan letter was sent to the governor Wednesday, Aug. 29, by committee members saying LePage accused Republican committee member Sen. Thomas Saviello of "fabricating things for eight years" and referred to him as "the most repugnant human being."

The committee ruled LePage out of order, and the letter alleges this is the first time in Maine's history that a legislative committee chair had to rule a Chief Executive out of order.

The governor defended his administration in the Aug. 20th meeting before the Legislature's government oversight committee after a report by the Office of Program Evaluation & Government Accountability found no evidence that either the governor or a tariff dispute played any role in a decision to divert shipments of spruce and fir that previously went to the mill owners' mills.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Gov. LePage's office for a response to the letter but they have not yet responded.

The committee's co-chair, Republican Sen. Roger Katz, already verbally requested that LePage apologize to Saviello and lawmakers last week.

