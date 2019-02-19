AUGUSTA, Maine — A lawmaker from Cape Elizabeth is trying to pass a bill to improve water testing in Maine schools.

Sen. Lisa Millet (D-Cape Elizabeth) is sponsoring LD 153, a bill that would strengthen and improve the lead testing done to drinking and cooking water in Maine schools.

"Lead is a serious toxin that can cause long-term health concerns, including cognitive problems and developmental delays," said Millett. "We already do so much to make sure children aren’t exposed to lead in their homes. It’s time we make sure our children are safe from lead exposure in school, too."

Currently, Maine law requires only schools using well water go through lead contamination testing. Millet's bill would require all schools, regardless of water source, to go through such testing.

The bill would require the Department of Health and Human Services to establish rules and protocols for this requirement. It would also open the School Revolving Renovation Fund to schools that need to improve their testing policies.

The bill received a public hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 19. No one testified against the bill in the hearing.

The bill will face further action in the committee, as well as votes before the full Maine House and Senate.