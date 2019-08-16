AUBURN, Maine — The decision to suspend a Republican district attorney candidate's law license was upheld Thursday, following sexual misconduct allegations.

In December, Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren issued attorney Seth Carey of Auburn a three-year suspension of his law license. He also ordered that Carey undergo treatment for personality disorder and work with a licensed psychiatrist.

That order came after Carey had a permanent protection order placed against him in November, barring him from having any contact with a woman, according to the Associated Press via the Sun Journal.

An Auburn woman had reportedly filed that protection order, saying Carey stalked her at her home and followed her car.

Carey lost the 2018 general election for district attorney to incumbent Andrew Robinson.

In a December 26 article regarding the issue of a license suspension, the Associated Press cited Maine Public, saying Cary had violated professional conduct rules by engaging in unlawful sexual touching and assault, failing to comply with a previous suspension order, and participating in witness tampering.

At the time, Carey attorney's said Carey denied the sexual assault allegations.

In the decision on August 15, the Law Court for Board of Overseers for the Bar determined Carey's license will remain suspended until he is able to be reinstated via the petitioning process before the Supreme Judicial Court.