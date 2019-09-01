Jan. 9 marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Law enforcement from around the state have been receiving thanks from members of their communities. The Holden Police Department has dozens of thank you notes posted on its wall.

“We know when they’re not happy with us. So, when they are happy with us, and take the time to let us know, even if it’s just a handshake, thank you, or it could be an email, a card or some cookies. We appreciate that,” said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Even with recognition on law enforcement appreciation day, many law enforcement members from around Maine will look to improve upon relationships with communities throughout 2019.

“I think it's important to treat people like they're friends, like they are neighbors, like even members of the family,” said Chief Greeley. “It may be difficult to do when you're arresting somebody. But in general, I think we should think from a customer service perspective to make that relationship as good as possible.”

On the county level, the Penobscot Sheriff’s Department is also looking to create strong bonds with the community it serves.

“I hope that in 2019, we're able to continue a unique way of approaching our community both with our law enforcement and corrections officers finding unique ways to understand the services that we provide and what the community expects from us,” said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

“The sheriff's office is going to continue to offer the best possible service we can to the citizens of Penobscot County,” said Penobscot County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy William Birch. “We will do that with integrity and professionalism. And like I said before, trust. Citizens need to the trust that we're going to give them the best possible service that we can.”

Governor Janet Mills said in a statement the respect she has for Maine's men and women in uniform.

“As the state’s former top law enforcement official and now as Governor, I have witnessed the courage, bravery and resolve demonstrated by Maine’s law enforcement officials who work day-in and day-out to protect us,” said Governor Mills. “On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank them for their commitment to service and for their sacrifice and that of their families. We are eternally grateful for all they do to keep us safe.”