Wardens, deputies searching for missing Turner man

Clarence Patten, 48, was last seen Wednesday night walking into the woods near his home on Trask Road in Turner.

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and Maine Warden Service are searching for a missing Turner man.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Thursday that 48-year-old Clarence Patten was last seen Wednesday night around 9 p.m. leaving a resident on Trask Road in Turner.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss added in an email Patten was last seen walking into the woods near his home on Trask Road.

Patten is described as a six-foot, two-inches tall white male who is 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, the Facebook post said. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, and "sneaker-bottomed boots."

Moss said Patten experiences some mental health issues.

Deputies ask anyone who may have seen Patten or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office at 207-753-2599 and ask for Sgt. Kachnovich.