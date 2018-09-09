SIDNEY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Law enforcement from across the state came together Sunday in memory of a sheriff’s deputy killed on the job earlier this year.

The group played ball in Sidney during the blue lives matter memorial softball tournament in memory of corporal Eugene Cole.

Police departments participating include the Augusta police department, The Portland Police Department, the Waterville police department, and eight other departments as well as the area district attorney’s office.

Many teams wore Cole’s name on their jerseys, instead of team names or numbers.

As we’ve previously reported, Cpl. Cole was gunned down in Norridgewock on April 25, 2018. After days on the run, authorities found and arrested John Williams, charging him with Cole’s death.

Sunday’s event is being sponsored by USA Softball of Maine.

