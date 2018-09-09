SIDNEY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Law enforcement from across the state came together Sunday in memory of a sheriff’s deputy killed on the job earlier this year.

The group played ball in Sidney during the blue lives matter memorial softball tournament in memory of Corporal Eugene Cole.

"We should do it in memory of him for years to come," said Kennebec County Sheriff's detective Brittany Johnson, who organized the event. "It being for Corporal Cole, I think it hits close to home for all of us and even though it always, all the money always went towards a good charity, I think, like I said, this is just closer to home."

In the past, funds raised from this annual tournament, now in its fifth year, went to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Hitting a home run can cost you five dollars, with all of the proceeds Sunday and in the tournament's future going directly to Cpl. Cole's family.

“I want to keep Corporal Cole’s name in our conversation and I want us to continue talking about him and I know that we will and with this tournament, this is one day that we dedicate to him now and in the future," added Johnson.

There were more teams that signed up to participate in the tournament this year as well. Police departments participating included the Augusta Police Department, the Portland Police Department, the Waterville Police Department, and eight other departments as well as the area district attorney’s office.

Many teams wore Cole’s name on their jerseys, instead of team names or numbers.

“It’s a way for us to start healing, I think, through the process because I think we were all affected by it and any way that we can help the family helps us kind of heal," said Johnson.

"I worked alongside Gene," said Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Lambert. "He was my first supervisor and, you know, he meant a lot to me, so to see how many people have come together all over the state it's just incredible. I mean, you've got Portland PD. It's cool to see these guys come up here."

"For Somerset County, we're just thankful to have people realize that he was more than just a person," added fellow Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Lafreniere. "He was a friend, a father, and I know a hero to obviously us deputies. One of the best feelings I could have is to know that everyone's got our back no matter what."

"I know if Gene was here, he would just be in his glory," said Lambert. "That's just the personality that he had, and to see everyone come together in honor of him, I know upstairs he's smiling down on us."

As we’ve previously reported, Cpl. Cole was gunned down in Norridgewock on April 25, 2018. After days on the run, authorities found and arrested John Williams, charging him with Cole’s death.

Sunday’s event is being sponsored by USA Softball of Maine.

