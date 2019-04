Read the full story at necn.com

FRYEBURG, Maine (NECN) -- About two dozen homes in Fryeburg, Maine, are surrounded by floodwaters.

Late season snow melt and heavy rainfall have pushed Lovewell Pond beyond its banks.

The pond is on the Saco River, so spring snow melt and rain can get trapped in it.

Tuesday, the Fryeburg Fire Department and Fryeburg Police Department teamed up, going out in an airboat to check on the properties and any occupants.