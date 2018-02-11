BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — "Get out the vote" is the phrase used to describe the week before Election Day when all campaigning effort goes towards increasing voter turnout.

Campaign officials say it's the most important time in the election because voter turnout can make or break an election.

"Get out the vote" is a non-partisan initiative. The Maine GOP and Maine Dems both shift energy towards getting as many people to the polls as possible.

Ben Bostwick, a campaign worker for the Maine Dems says that in the week leading up to the election, party workers and volunteers are putting all their energy toward making sure people to the polls.

"This week we're focusing on people that we've talked to earlier in the campaign process that have identified themselves as likely to vote or have plans to vote. So we're just knocking on their door one last time to make sure they have all the information they need and know where their polling places are so they're ready to vote on Tuesday."

The Maine GOP is also pushing people to "Get out the Vote," and they're calling on Republicans to join them on Saturday, November 3, on what they're calling "Super Saturday" to talk to potential voters in communities across the state.

Both the Maine GOP and the Maine Dems are still looking for volunteers. Head to their websites if you're interested in getting involved.

