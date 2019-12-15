BAR HARBOR, Maine — A National Park Service effort to improve dozens of miles of historic carriage roads in Acadia National Park is scheduled to reach completion next year.

The park service said next year Eagle Lake Carriage Road will be rehabilitated with a goal of stabilizing and improving the road surface.

Partial road closures should be anticipated from April 15 to Nov. 15. The service said improvements to Acadia's carriage roads are designed to preserve the roads for future generations.

