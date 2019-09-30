HERMON, Maine — It's the end of an era in Hermon this week. Dysart's restaurant will begin closing from midnight to 5am starting on October 1. The restaurant opened on Mother's Day 1967 and has stayed open ever since.

The restaurant will still stay open seven days a week, but not during late night hours. The truck stop also located a the Cold Brook Road location will continue to stay open 24/7.

Owner's of Dysart's say they were not seeing enough business during those hours, but the rest of the day has continued see many hungry customers.

RELATED: No more 'buttery, flaky crust' from midnight to 5 a.m. as Dysart's hours change

Tuesday night will be the final chance to get late night meals at Dysart's. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until 5am.