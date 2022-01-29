Large fire engulfs Portland building

Multiple crews were called overnight to battle a large building fire at 151 North St. in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Multiple fire crews were called to battle a three-alarm building fire that erupted in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Fire Department.

Portland Professional Fire Fighter's Union, Local 740, said firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at the area of 151 North St. on Munjoy Hill around 3 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the fire fighter’s union said fire stations across the state sent fire trucks and ambulances to get the fire under control. You can see from the video attached to their post that the large fire produced heavy smoke that could be seen from above the burning building.

Around 3am there was a fire on Munjoy hill. It went to 3 alarms. Good job keeping it contained to the fire building,... Posted by Portland Professional Fire Fighter's Union, Local 740 on Saturday, January 29, 2022

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, we are working to get more information from officials on what may have caused the fire and any possible injuries.

3rd Alarm Update for 151 North street: crews are still heavily engaged in containing the main body of fire. Multiple mutual aid departments are enroute to cover city firehouses. — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) January 29, 2022