WELLS, Maine — A large branch fell off a tree and crashed through the roof of a woman's car while she was out driving Monday evening.

The Wells Police Department responded to Perry Oliver Road at 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 25 after a large branch with an eight inch radius collapsed into the road and pierced the hard-top roof of a woman's Jeep while she was driving.

Lieutenant Kevin Chabot said the branch fell through the passenger side of the car because of high winds. The woman was driving the legal speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the incident. Chabot said the area around Perry Oliver Road is quite rural, so debris is somewhat common.

The female driver was the only person in the Jeep at the time of the accident. She was not injured -- just "stunned," according to Chabot. The lieutenant also said it was fortunate there was no one riding in the passenger seat of the car when the branch crashed through the roof, because otherwise the accident may have been more serious.

Wells Police Department

The Wells rescue team checked over the woman to make sure she was okay, but they did not have to take her to the hospital, since she had no physical injuries. Former Wells Chief of Police Richard Conley, who retired in 2008, happened to be driving by the area while the department was responding and offered to drive the woman home.

Perry Oliver Road was shut down for about an hour Monday evening.