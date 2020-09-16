Westbrook Mayor declares state of emergency over landslide blocking Presumpscot River

The Fire Chief says the landslide is blocking the river, which could threaten nearby water and gas mains.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A landslide has completely blocked the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, triggering a flash flood watch and causing the City of Westbrook to declare a state of emergency.

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley issued the emergency proclamation Wednesday afternoon which immediately took effect at 2:08 p.m. The Mayor says the proclamation was ordered upon advice from the Director of Emergency Management, who determined that the landslide "poses a present, reasonable, and imminent danger to public health, safety, or general welfare of the people of Westbrook."

The Westbrook Fire Department is currently assessing the situation at the river.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte says the landslide was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when people saw trees and the ground moving. The landslide is located directly behind Les Wilson and Sons at 155 Warren Ave. near the Sappi mill and has blocked the river.

"It is a fairly significant landslide 250 to 300 feet," Turcotte said. "So, many trees, bamboo, rocks, and soil that went into the water [is] causing a dam, which obviously we do not want."

Wild! A landslide in Westbrook has blocked the Presumpscot River. Water has sharply risen. @NWSGray has issued a Flash Flood Watch – water levels upstream will keep rising and could suddenly change downstream if the dam breaks. Pic via @ShannonMossTV. pic.twitter.com/lTFO6h8Wfd — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) September 16, 2020

"The problem with the dam would be that water would back up behind it causing an issue of flooding. There is no problem with that as of yet," Turcotte said.

Crews on the scene are assessing the possible impact on two nearby lines that are in the debris field—a 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main.

"Representatives from those agencies are with the fire department to determine if there is any impact to those lines," Turcotte said. "At this point, the fire department and other entities are assessing everything to determine what is the next step, what is the game plan."

Turcotte says there were no reported injuries and no impacts to the roads in the area.

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a flash flood watch for coastal Cumberland until 11 p.m. on Wednesday due to rapidly rising river levels caused by the landslide.

The National Weather Service says to expect water levels upstream of the landslide to continue to rise and says downstream, sudden changes in river levels are possible if the slide breaks.

Foley says immediate action is needed to prevent, minimize, or mitigate damage. The declaration of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.