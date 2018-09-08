PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The landlord at the center of one of Maine's deadliest apartment fires is headed to jail after the Maine Supreme Court denied his appeal.

Gregory Nisbet's appeal to his misdemeanor conviction was denied Thursday, Aug. 9.

Nisbet was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a code violation at the building he owned on Noyes Street in Portland where six people died in November 2014.

All six victims died of smoke inhalation and could have escaped if there was an escape route.

Nisbet was acquitted of six manslaughter charges but was found guilty of not having windows that were up to code on the third floor of the building.

One person survived the fire. He and the families of the people who died split a $300,000 settlement in a civil suit.

© NEWS CENTER Maine