Lakes Region sees 6 fatal overdoses in less than 2 months, including 4 in Standish alone

STANDISH, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has investigated six fatal overdoses in the Lakes Region area in less than two months. That is a 600% increase in deadly overdoses compared to the same time last year, according to Sheriff Kevin Joyce.

Five of those overdose deaths occurred within the last three weeks. Additionally, four of the six fatal overdoses have occurred in the town of Standish, Joyce said.

The six overdoses between December 1, 2020, and January 24, 2021, are in addition to 11 overdose calls whereby the person received medical assistance to survive. In the same time period, 28 individuals have been arrested and charged with various drug charges and 11 different types of drugs have been seized including narcotics, stimulants and other dangerous drugs.

"The significant increase in fatal overdoses is alarming and we continue to aggressively apprehend dealers. It is important to educate the public that these drugs are deadly. We cannot continue to watch our friends and relatives struggle with addiction, endanger themselves, and continue to use substances which can potentially lead to an overdose or their death," Joyce said in a press release Monday. "Substances not prescribed by a doctor do not have recommended doses and there is no quality control. The person ingesting the drug has no way to validate the actual content of the substance. If you know of someone struggling with a substance use disorder, please encourage them to reach out for assistance or contact a medical professional."